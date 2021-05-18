The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report, which includes cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The health department also listed an additional COVID-positive death, pushing the toll to 75. A 64-year-old male has died after having tested positive.
The latest patients range in age from 13 to 81. A 56-year-old female is in hospital isolation.
There have been 4,878 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,104 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department announced eight more cases on Monday’s report, which included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Two females, ages 21 and 22, and six males, ages 19 to 60, have tested positive. There have been 3,699 confirmed cases, including 3,566 recoveries and 59 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced six new cases in Monday’s release, which encompassed the past three days. There have been 2,249 total cases in Carter County — 2,196 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed three new cases from Friday-Monday. Each of them is in home isolation. The county’s tally is 1,439, including 1,395 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.