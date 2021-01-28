The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-positive death on Thursday.
An 80-year-old male died after having tested positive, according to the health department. There have been 56 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Of the newest cases, 19 are males ranging from ages 4 to 83 and 14 are females from ages 5 to 67.
There have been 4,135 coronavirus cases in Boyd County, including 2,476 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 20 new cases on Thursday — 13 females, ages 13 to 64, and seven males, 13 to 73, have tested positive. The Greenup County case count stands at 3,090 — 2,666 have recovered and 28 have died after having tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department announced 15 more cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 1,783 — 1,585 patients have been released and there have been 26 COVID-positive deaths.