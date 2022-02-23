The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 12-18 in its latest release.
It also announced two additional COVID-positive deaths — a 63-year-old male and a 77-year-old male have died after having tested positive.
In all, there have been 150 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents. All told, there have been 15,818 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County, including 1,349 this month.
Greenup County’s health department recorded 234 new cases — 111 of them involve fully vaccinated patients — from Feb. 14-20. The health department also announced 10 COVID-positive deaths involving the following ages and genders: three males, ages 58, 73 and 83, and seven females, ages 71, 74, 74, 77, 78, 82 and 94.
There have been 12,019 cases in Greenup County, including 116 COVID-positive deaths and 11,839 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department reported 20 new cases on Tuesday, 22 on Monday, 13 on Sunday and 36 on Saturday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 140 cases from Feb. 15-21. It also reported another death, bringing the COVID-positive death toll to 63. There have been 4,462 total cases involving Lawrence County residents.