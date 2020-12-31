The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department issued its Wednesday report later than usual. Perhaps the high number of cases factored in — there were 87 new cases of COVID-19 listed, and one more COVID-positive death.
A 61-year-old male has died after having tested positive, bringing the COVID-positive death count to 43.
Two new patients — an 81-year-old female and a 72-year-old male — are in hospital isolation.
Forty-eight females and 30 males are in home isolation. Six cases are connected to Ashland FCI and one involves a Boyd County Detention Center inmate.
The females range from ages 8 months to 97 years old. The males infected are ages 4 to 93.
Of the cases on Wednesday’s report, 34 involve Boyd County residents under the age of 40.
There have been 3,071 cases in Boyd County, including 1,785 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department announced 33 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s count to 1,394 — 272 are isolating at home, 17 are hospitalized, 76 are nursing home cases and there have been 22 COVID-positive deaths.
According to the local health departments, there was to be no report issued Thursday or today.