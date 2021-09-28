CATLETTSBURG In a quick in-and-out meeting, the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted to apply for a possible $1.54 million matching grant from the Department of Local Governments for the ice storm clean-up.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the total cost of the ice storm clean-up was $14 million — the county is on the hook for 13%, or about $1.82 million. Chaney said the grant is written as an “up to” amount, which means the state may come in lower than the $1.54 million.
If the state comes through at the full amount, then the county is paying only roughly $280,000 out of pocket.
Also at the meeting, the county voted to sell surplus items, which included a roller, two F-250 pickups, two F-150 pickups and an old Chevy pickup from the 1970s.
At the end of the meeting, Chaney reminded the public that the fiscal court will have an online survey available on its website for potential Halloween dates this year.
