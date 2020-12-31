Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney struggled to conclude Tuesday evening’s fiscal court meeting.
“This is what happens when we meet at 6:30, I guess,” he cracked a joke well past 7:30. The normal convening time is noon.
Why not rush to end 2020? Well, because of 2021.
Chaney gushed about county employees, highlighted upcoming plans and oozed with optimism as he looked ahead to the next year.
“The possibilities are endless,” Chaney said. “2020’s been rough for everybody. I am excited for 2021.”
Chaney listed a number of fiscal court focal points as the calendar turns.
Among them are revamping roads, proceeding with an animal shelter plan and improving parks.
Boyd County will receive money from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for roads.
As for a place for prospective pets, “we’re going to build a new animal shelter,” Chaney said.
The building originally constructed on Bob McCullough Drive is not up to code. It will be converted to the headquarters for parks and recreation as well as the community work program, according to Chaney.
The new animal shelter will be erected near the Boyd County Road Department.
Chaney aims to see the county add an actual building for the farmers market, too.
Armco Park will see more TLC in the coming year, too. Chaney said there are plans of an 8- to 9-mile mountain bike trail and a pond with a walking track in the 250-acre park. The county is looking to add nine more disc golf holes, too, he said.
There are plans for upgrades at Westwood, Fannin and Lockwood parks as well.
Chaney again mentioned the potential attached to the BCG Land Agreement involving a huge piece of property on Addington Road.
“We’re going to reinvest in the community, pay for it without raising existing cost to taxpayers,” Chaney said. “It’s just time to go. Let’s just pick up and go. It ain’t about Democrat or Republican. Politics mean nothing sitting in this office. We put them aside at the local level, and let’s get it done. I’m fired up, ready to roll.”
The county commission approved a 3% pay increase for all 201 county employees, which will take effect today.
As announced in the mid-December meeting, Michelle Culp will take on the full-time position of Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator. There must be a separate bank account for ABC, Chaney said Tuesday.
Other notable items from the meeting:
• Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said the Cannonsburg branch of the clerk’s office is slated to open by mid-February. It will be housed in the Members Choice Credit Union building on U.S. 60.
• The fiscal court approved a vehicle that will allow the county clerk’s office to go to businesses to service them.
• The fiscal court agreed to be “a conduit” to apply and/or receive funds for a CDBG grant that would be used for the Westwood Fire Department. Westwood is a special taxing district, so it operates 100% separately from the court, said Chaney. The hope is to construct a new fire department building or remodel the existing structure if it gets the grant.
• Steve Lykins was named to the Boyd County Tourism Board.
• The fiscal court approved the lease of two F550 dump trucks. They will be used year-round for both the parks and roads departments. They’ll be used for inclement weather in the winter.
The next Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, at noon.
