CANNONSBURG Boyd County High School heard the call of those who believe high schools should teach some basics of being an adult.
In fact, the school was honored for its work in that area during its first year.
Christy Ford Rice, director of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) at Boyd County High School, was one of three in the country to receive the Peak Performance Award for giving the largest number of hours per student to the program.
“Our career and technical center and our administration coordinated with George Stafford, one of JAG Kentucky’s co-executive directors to begin the program here,” Rice said. “Once the district and school had applied and was awarded the program, I was approached by the administrative team about being the one to teach it.”
Previously, Rice taught senior English at Boyd County.
“I kept finding myself drawn to the students who needed more than content. Then fate intervened. Here I am,” she said.
JAG is a national program that helps students navigate the sometimes obstacle-ridden path to graduation and guides them toward a positive outcome.
“Our goal is for students to graduate and find themselves on a path to success in one of the following ways: full-time employment, part-time employment while they are going to skills training or school part time, enlisted in the military, or full-time in school or skills training,” Rice said.
She said the program explores tasks other classes don’t, tasks needed for a successful adulthood, including paying bills, filing taxes, scheduling appointments, cooking and time management.
There is more.
“We learn how to manage the big emotions that come with growing into adulthood and how to prevent some of the turmoil in our pasts from preventing us from finding success in our present and future,” she said.
Rice works with several students at once, most of the time. There are times when she goes one-on-one with students.
“I check in with students about their grades, their jobs, how they feel about their day. They let me know if they need resources or referrals, and if they do, we arrange what they need,” she said. “It’s important because every student needs a safe and caring adult in the building. Every single student needs to feel like they belong somewhere.”
JAG director is a big job, working in the evenings, weekends and holidays, but Rice said she believes it’s worth it.
“When students have dedicated themselves to preparing for the future, when they are truly engaged in the process, they want to put in all the time they can,” she said. “My students have invested in this program, and the number of contact hours we recorded speaks much more about them than it does me. I am incredibly proud of them and what they do.”
Students or parents interested in the program may learn more by emailing Rice at christy.ford@boyd.kyschools.us.