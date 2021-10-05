CATLETTSBURG Three years running, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month by affixing pink ribbon decals to the hood of two cruisers.
Affixed to a supervisor and a patrol vehicle, the temporary decals were the brainchild of Sgt. Steven Lake, a veteran of the force whose own family has been affected by cancer.
“We got your six,” the decal reads.
For Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, this year’s observance hits particularly close to home — back in May, his wife Peggy sadly passed away quickly after being diagnosed with cancer.
“I never thought it would affect our family,” Woods said. “I have a newfound desire to forge on and to let the public know how vicious of a disease cancer is.”
Woods noted his family doesn’t have a history of cancer, nor did Peggy’s — the devastation of the disease was eye-opening.
“It wasn’t like she had suffered from it for years; she died within 45 days of when she was diagnosed,” Woods said. “She did everything right — she ate healthy, she was on that elliptical five days a week. She never smoked a day in her life. I never thought it would’ve happened like that — this year, cancer came for us.”
Woods said he hopes the ribbons will make folks in the community aware, and remind them the disease does not discriminate.
“It affects everyone,” he said.
