ASHLAND A chance to get a good look at the Midland branch of the Boyd County Public Library will be on Sept. 10, when the library presents its fundraising gala.
The semi-formal event also aims to raise funds to an addition to the new branch: an amphitheater.
Director Debbie Cosper said plans are to add a 150-seat outdoor amphitheater to the east end of the branch. She said it will extend the use of the covered outdoor patio and will feature a stage, lighting and sound hookups and terraced grass seating. Events will include concerts, performances and movie nights with the library’s big screen.
"There’s nothing like the proposed amphitheater in the unincorporated area of Boyd County,” Cosper said. “We see it being used for summer reading programs, battle of the bands, poetry slams, local thespians, and even small weddings. Use is as broad as our imagination.”
The gala will include a cash bar, dinner catered by The Winchester, entertainment by CounterCulture and a silent auction. In addition, the library is providing naming opportunities for various aspects of the proposed amphitheater and its contents.
Cosper said she expects the amphitheater to open next summer.
For more information, call the library at (606) 329-0090 or visit thebookplace.org.