Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney was delighted to announce a tax decrease for the second consecutive year during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.
The county property tax rate dropped from 17.6% to 17.4%. It’s the only rate for which the fiscal court is responsible, Chaney emphasized.
He presented an example.
“If a house is valued at $100,000, and you receive your tax bill, with the rate we have currently, the tax would total $176,” Chaney said. Going forward, given that same scenario, it would be $174.
“The rest of (the total tax) comes from special taxing districts and from the state,” Chaney said. “They set their own rate.”
Said county commissioner Keith Watts: “It’s pretty phenomenal that we’ve been able to lower it for two years straight. That’s not been done in a really long time around here. We’re working really hard to put more money back into the people of Boyd County’s hands.”
At the top of the meeting, Chaney said the fiscal court accepted discrepancies regarding excess fees stemming from the previous county clerk.
“It’s our job to just accept this and let the auditor’s office finish their audit,” Chaney said.
The fiscal court approved in August to move forward with the lease of four Mack trucks. Chaney read a resolution that finalized that agreement. The program that allows the lease is KACO (Kentucky Association of Counties).
“We only pay interest ($400-500 monthly payment),” Chaney wrote in a text message. “They go to auction each year and we the county get to keep equity (usually $7,000-10,000 per truck); no-brainer for us.”
County commissioner Larry Brown made mention of Kentucky Power conducting a power quality study throughout the county, which could save the court “quite a bit of money.” He also noted this is the 80th year of Federal Correctional Institute Ashland, located in Summit. He said he’d like to see the county recognize the institute for reaching that milestone.
(606) 326-2664 |