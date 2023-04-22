CATLETTSBURG Since its inception about a year ago, the Boyd County Jail's work release program has seen 25 people graduate, many reintegrating into society.
Erin Arrington is one of those success stories. She'd been in and out of jail over the last decade. During her last stretch, she got clean in the jail and attained her GED.
When the Boyd County Jail instituted the work release program for low-level state inmates (non-violent class D felonies), she got enrolled and went to work at the Greenup Avenue Giovanni's in Ashland.
"I've been in and out since I was 23 and this is the first time I walked out with a job, a bank account, a savings account and an apartment," she said. "I was able to become a manager at Giovanni's while I was still an inmate."
According to Jailer Bill Hensley, inmates in the program have to complete multiple classes such as Moral Recognition Therapy and financial literacy before they can qualify for the program.
While working at jobs out in the community, their wages go into a checking account, with earnings going toward fines, fees and court costs. About $50 goes back to the jail and the remainder can go toward starting a life when they get back out.
For Timothy Yates, who is serving a sentence for felony child support, being able to pay down on that obligation is important. A former deckhand and truck driver, Yates said he got hooked on drugs and blew off his obligation.
"I was living on the streets and running, just waiting for child support to pick me up," he said. "This opportunity gives me a way to keep up on those payments."
Anthony Craft, another inmate currently in the program, said not only has he been able to work toward making his child support right, he was able to give his son $1,000 for Christmas.
"He didn't believe it when I called him to tell him to come down here and pick up his check," Craft said. "If I'd just been sitting here, I couldn't have done that."
Both men said being able to support their families — something neither was able to do in active addiction — has given them a new purpose in life.
According to Sgt. Donald Rucker at BCDC, six businesses have so far taken on inmates as employees in Boyd County.
So far, out of the 25 people who have successfully completed the program and were released from jail, only one has returned to jail, Rucker said.
"Setting them up to be success has cut down on recidivism," Rucker said.
One of the biggest hurdles for inmates leaving the jail — many of whom struggle with drug addiction — is finding a safe place to live once they're on the street, according to peer support specialist Shirley Wilks.
"It's hard to stay clean when you're living on the streets," Wilks said. "That's why we've worked with HUD to help people get a place once they leave. Because without that support system, many end up using again."
And it's been a boon for employers, too, according to Greenup Avenue Giovanni's owner Brad Trimble. His business has employed between eight and 10 inmates since the program started last year.
"It's kept us open at times because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have had employees to work the restaurant," he said. "They're really good to us, because we know they're not on drugs and they have a lot to lose if they cause trouble. They've been great employees."
On Feb. 1, Arrington was released on parole. She's since gotten her peer recovery specialist certificate and wants to work in that field to give back. When she was released, folks at Giovanni's helped get her clothing and furniture for the apartment she paid her own deposit and first month's rent on.
"They're really accepting and they are part of my family now," she said. "My brother died a few weeks ago and they were the first ones I called."
Hensley said he's received some criticism for the program, with folks accusing him of coddling inmates. He pointed out that by setting inmates up for success when they leave, it reduces the likelihood they'll reoffend.
Arrington said her sobriety — with the help she received at the jail — has not only improved her life, but those around her.
"When you get sober, you're changing the lives of many people around you," she said. "For someone who doesn't understand, one minute clean is a big deal. What's been a dream for me is being able to be there for my children and my family members after spending the last five or six years out of their lives."
