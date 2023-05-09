CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued a hand full of indictments last week in a a few simple possession cases.
In Kentucky, simple possession of hard drugs (think meth and heroin) is a class D felony, punishable with up to three years in prison. In neighboring Ohio, it's listed as fifth-degree felony punishable with up to six months in prison, while in West Virginia it's a misdemeanor.
While Kentucky may on paper have the harshest laws on simple possession, the statutes require a defendant be either given diversion (meaning they enter a plea and if they keep their nose clean, have their case dismissed) or probation on their first or second offense, unless a judge finds the suspect ineligible.
An indictment is formal accusation, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted last week:
• Christopher D. Fraley, 56, and James H. Bradley, 57, both of Ashland, were indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Travis Kouns, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Timothy R. Young, 52, of Catlettsburg, was indicted one one count of third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, one count of third-offense DUI and seven traffic violations.
• Kristin L. Jarrell, 36, of Proctorville, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.