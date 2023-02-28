CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court saw marked improvement in its audit, with four findings in the 2021 audit compared to the 13 findings in the 2020 audit.
The state auditor's office released the 2021 audit on Tuesday. In the schedule of findings, it noted nine issues raised in the 2020 were corrected.
Among those issues corrected were segregation of duties — having multiple people overseeing the finance — keeping tabs on payroll, the senior center, capital projects and the budget amounts.
Repeat findings found in the audit included misstatements in the fourth quarter, misstatements of liabilities, misstatements in spending on FEMA projects and inadequate controls over federal programs.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the reduction in findings was a result of getting the right tools in place for County Treasurer Patty Ball and the finance department.
"We said last year we were going to address this issue, and we have," he said. "The investment we made with Tyler Technologies in updating our finance system is paying off."
Chaney added, "It was never a question about the skill of the finance department — we have the best in the state. They just needed the right tools to make it happen."
Chaney said the repeat findings regarding federal programs related to the revolving line of credit the county keeps to pay off projects ahead of FEMA reimbursement.
"The state doesn't allow for debts to be carried over from year to year unless it's a long-term debt," Chaney said. "But to the feds, they don't care. I'm OK with that finding — I'll take it all day long, because that means we're doing things for our community."
Here's a summary of the 2021 findings:
• Fourth Quarter Material Misstatement: The auditor's office said there were 55 adjustments and reclassifications that totaled $2.69 million in the last quarter financial statements, while $2.33 million needed be adjusted to correctly record disbursements. The judge responded to the auditor's finding, stating that the new accounting software will "ensure this does not happen again."
• Fourth Quarter Liabilities Journal: The auditor's office found $2 million in understatements and $3 million in overstatements. The judge's response to the finding is that the treasurer will "ensure all debt in the county will be included on liabilities journal."
• Schedule of expenditures of federal awards was materially misstated: According to the state auditor's findings, Coronavirus Relief funds were overstated by $869,984, which auditors chalked up to being prepared by folks who weren't knowledgeable about federal requirements. The judge responded, stating it was a result of applying for large federal monies when the county got hit by several disasters in a row. He stated the treasurer doesn't have any training on it, but a director has been hired to help with the FEMA projects.
• Lack of adequate internal controls over federal programs: The auditor's office stated the fiscal court did not implement enough oversight on federal programs, such as review processes and procedures. The judge's response was similar to the other federal finding, stating that the FEMA contracts are being overseen by a new director.
(606) 326-2653 |