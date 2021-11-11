SUMMIT On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month every year, veterans across the country are recognized for their service and the sacrifice they made to secure the three key points of the American way: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
And at the Boyd War Memorial in Armco Park, local veterans, public figures and members of the public came out to observe that service in the shadow of the name of those in the county who paid for freedom with their lives.
While maybe a tad windy, the weather couldn’t have been better — not too hot, not too cool. It was a much needed reprieve from the prior three years, when the air would chill one’s bones.
After retired Marine Sgt. Eulas Hayes opened the ceremony with a prayer and local AmVets Representative Mike Wurts led the gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance, a brass quartet from Boyd County High School delivered a moving rendition of the National Anthem.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney was the first to speak, thanking Hayes for putting on the event and advocating for the memorial located just off U.S. 60. Chaney said he regretted never joining up, something he “thinks about daily.”
“I know I am free today because of the names on this wall behind me,” he said.
Next up was State Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Boyd), who started off the talk with a Ronald Reagan quote, before asking the crowd where the country would be had no one fought the War of Independence, the Civil War or the conflicts that came after.
An Army veteran himself, Sharp said one way to heal the hyper-partisanship in the nation is to elect more veterans to federal office.
“When I first joined I went on tour in West Germany and I got an education in how the world worked,” he said. “When I took a second tour in Germany, the Berlin Wall had just fallen and I got to meet some of the East Germans coming across. I received an education in just what kind of oppression is out there in the world.”
The keynote speaker of the event was retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Mike Maynard. First, Maynard provided a brief overview of the history of Veterans Day, which was initially a commemoration of the end of World War I. In the 1950s, the observance was changed to include all vets, he said.
“It’s been over 100 years and we hear presidents and politicians and people say great things every year,” Maynard said. “What can I add?”
Maynard focused his talk on how veterans navigate through readjusting to civilian life and how being thanked for one’s service is much appreciated, but sometimes hard to understand.
“When you serve, you’re serving with other vets,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. So when someone thanks you for your service, it can be kind of awkward, because you don’t think of it like that. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and I can’t think of a better symbol of the nameless, faceless soldier who served. I think sometimes we prefer to be faceless.”
Part of the disconnect, Maynard explained, is that most people in the country have never served in the military. He said at the end of World War II, 10% of the United States’ entire population was on active duty. During the operations in the Middle East over the last 20 years, only 0.75% joined up.
“I think there’s a misunderstanding of what the experience is like,” he said. “The second time I came back from a deployment, someone said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ I was tongue-tied. People are well-meaning when they say that, and I think they expect you to say, ‘You’re welcome.’ But when you’re serving, you don’t think about it as something to be thanked for. It’s just doing your duty.”
Maynard said the same thing goes for deployments — civilians will feel bad for the veteran who undergoes a lengthy deployment, away from family and friends for many months.
“It’s hard to be away from your community, but on the other hand, you’re going to do the job you were trained to do,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to come back from a deployment. Sometimes you want to stay there with your friends and see the mission through.”
Maynard continued, “It’s really, really weird to want to stay there.”
Serving in the armed forces, according to Maynard, creates a bond “that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
“Scott Sharp served in the same unit I did — we didn’t serve together, but when I learned he had served, it was an instant bond,” he said. “Eulas served in the Marines, I served in the Army. But when I met him at the blood bank, it was an instant bond.”
Maynard continued, “I say all that to say this — the gratitude shown in our society is one of the things all veterans cherish. Veterans do appreciate it and even if we make you feel awkward, your expressions of gratitude and thanks are needed.”
Maynard further stated the service of those who joined post 9/11 is exemplary.
“When I first joined, it was the Cold War, there was no deployments. It was all deterrence,” he said. “The folks who joined over the last 20 years knew they would be deployed, that they would be separated from their families and communities. Their sacrifice is so much more than I what I did.”
After Maynard concluded his remarks, Hayes took the stage, stating he organized the event not for a pat on the back, but “out of love of country.”
“We are blessed with our veterans in our community,” he said.
The Boyd County High School Junior ROTC then did a flag folding ceremony, where the various folds of the flag were detailed. Concluding the event, Boyd High band director John Johnson played Taps.
Hayes ended the event with this: “If you see a vet, tell them you love them,” he said. “God bless.”
