CATLETTSBURG A man accused of exposing two Ashland policemen to suspected fentanyl saw an additional felony charge following a session of a Boyd County grand jury this week.
Joshua Knipp, 37, of Ashland, was charged last week after allegedly resisting arrest and sending potential fentanyl airborne during a traffic stop.
Initially charged in district court with simple possession, evidence tampering and resisting arrest, a grand jury went ahead and approved those charges onward into a circuit court case.
However, the grand jury also added one more charge — first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
Knipp is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
An indictment is merely an accusation of formal charges, levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine the probable cause of a felony.
Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Adam D. Callahan, 34, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of fourth-offense or greater DUI.
• Ryan J. Okuley, 36, of Columbus, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Timothy Wells, 57, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of impersonating a police officer.
• Dustin D. Cornett, 30, of Ezel, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Ashley D. Sturgill, 31, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, she was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. In the other case, she was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
