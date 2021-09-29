CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued indictments this week in a smattering of drug and gun cases, according to court records.
In all, seven people were indicted by the grand jury.
A grand jury is a group of citizens — 12 in Kentucky — called together to determine the probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in a grand jury indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Cecil B. Spencer, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Angela M. Stewart, 41, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of receiving a stolen firearm, one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of first-offense simple possession of a second-degree substance, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Lemaster, 22, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of weed, one count of simple possession of paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Demetrius D. Swopes, 28, of Valdosta, Georgia, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald L. Bolton, 39, of Vevay, Indiana, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of second-degree strangulation and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Andrew A. Albertson, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of receiving a stolen firearm and one count of first-offense heroin trafficking.
• Michael P. Godbey, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of third or greater offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI and three traffic violations.
