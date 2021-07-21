CATLETTSBURG Boyd County grand jury issued indictments on 15 people last week, mainly for property crimes, third-degree burglaries and minor drug offenses.
An indictment is a statement of charges, usually for a felony issued by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Amy Garcia, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Jerimiah A. Modesitt, 41, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Michael J. Tucker, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Devin Workman, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Gary Miller, 40, of Pikeville, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he was indicted on a sole count of auto theft in excess of $500 in value. In the other case, he was indicted on a sole count of retaliating against a participant in a legal process.
• Jennifer Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Michael T. Shutt, 55, of Paducah, was indicted on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value and one count of fraudulent use of a credit in a six-month period, less than $500 in value.
• Justin Davis, 36, of Argillite, was indicted on one count of first-degree burglary, and six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Michael Childers, 25, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Joseph Miller, 27, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of fraudulent use of a credit between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Patricia Gore, 55, of no fixed address, was indicted in two separate cases. Each case charged her with a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
• Michael L. Deboard, 39, address unknown, was indicted on eight counts of second-degree possession of a criminal forged instrument.
The grand jury added charges to the following folks’ already pending cases:
• Trae C. Damron, 27, of Marion, Ohio, received an additional count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Chance M. Riffe, 31, of Ashland, received an additional count of first-degree persistent felony offender, an enhancement that could increase his time.
• Steven R. Messer, 45, address unknown, received an additional count of first-degree persistent felony offender.
