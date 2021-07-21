CATLETTSBURG Boyd County grand jury issued indictments on 15 people last week, mainly for property crimes, third-degree burglaries and minor drug offenses.

An indictment is a statement of charges, usually for a felony issued by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

• Amy Garcia, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

• Jerimiah A. Modesitt, 41, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

• Michael J. Tucker, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.

• Devin Workman, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

• Gary Miller, 40, of Pikeville, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he was indicted on a sole count of auto theft in excess of $500 in value. In the other case, he was indicted on a sole count of retaliating against a participant in a legal process.

• Jennifer Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

• Michael T. Shutt, 55, of Paducah, was indicted on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value and one count of fraudulent use of a credit in a six-month period, less than $500 in value.

• Justin Davis, 36, of Argillite, was indicted on one count of first-degree burglary, and six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Michael Childers, 25, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Joseph Miller, 27, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of fraudulent use of a credit between $500 and $10,000 in value.

• Patricia Gore, 55, of no fixed address, was indicted in two separate cases. Each case charged her with a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

• Michael L. Deboard, 39, address unknown, was indicted on eight counts of second-degree possession of a criminal forged instrument.

The grand jury added charges to the following folks’ already pending cases:

• Trae C. Damron, 27, of Marion, Ohio, received an additional count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Chance M. Riffe, 31, of Ashland, received an additional count of first-degree persistent felony offender, an enhancement that could increase his time.

• Steven R. Messer, 45, address unknown, received an additional count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you