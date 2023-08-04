CATLETTSBURG Gospel and bluegrass music are planned for the upcoming Boyd County Fair, set for Aug. 22 through 26, with performances by The Browders and Hammertowne, fair president Ellen Keaton said.
“We strive to have something for everyone during fair week: music, motorsports, pageants, wrestling, horse shows, a rodeo, not just carnival rides,” Keaton said.
Headlining Gospel Night will be The Browders, a group rapidly becoming one of Christian music’s most acclaimed groups. The family band’s album, “Time Machine,” yielded a record-breaking seven No. 1 hits. The current CD includes the No. 1 song, “You’re Not In This Alone” and the current single, “When God Says Wait.”
The bluegrass band Hammertowne also will perform. “We are very excited to bring bluegrass music back the fair this year,” Keaton said, noting the band creates its own sound with one foot in the traditional arena and the other in the progressive arena, which is reflected in their original songs.
Also at the fair:
• Aug. 12 — Miss Boyd County Fair pageants.
• Aug. 19 and 26 — Motorcross.
• Aug. 25 — Demolition Derby.
• Aug. 26 — The King Brothers Rodeo.
A new feature to the fair is an appearance by the Barker Family Farm petting zoo on Aug. 26; Carter County Axes will be at the fair all week, Keaton said.
The fair board will spend about $35,000 on events and entertainment for the week, with funding coming from sponsors and fundraising events, Keaton said, noting a new fundraiser, slated for 7 p.m. Aug. 18, is called Quarter Auction.
“Think of bingo and an auction meshed together,” she said. “A person bids and hold up their paddle, a number is drawn from the hopper and if you are holding that number, you win the item. It is a great evening of fun.”
Admission is $5 and includes a bidding paddle; items for auction will have a bid of 25 cents to $1.
For details and updates, visit boydcountyfair.com or on Facebook.