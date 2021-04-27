Boyd County Fair President Ellen Keaton is forever the optimist.
That’s why, this time last year, she was still planning on conducting some version of the Boyd County Fair.
However, by May, reality set in for Keaton. COVID-19 would not allow a 2020 fair in Coalton.
Insert the word “cautiously” in front of optimistic to describe Keaton’s outlook this year. That cautious optimism turned into sheer enthusiasm when Keaton announced on Facebook on Monday that the fair is back for 2021, although it will be later in the summer.
The 2021 Boyd County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21, with pre-fair activities slated for Saturday, Aug. 14.
“We really felt like the community needed something to look forward to,” said Keaton, who took over as the fair’s president in the fall of 2014. “Circumstances kicked it to where we couldn’t do it in June. It would have to be later in the year. By waiting until August, it gives people more time to be vaccinated, and some of the restrictions won’t be as strong. We felt like we could safely have an event in August.”
By “we,” Keaton was referring to the Boyd County Fair board, which meets once a month.
The fair will feature a demolition derby (Aug. 20), the Miss Boyd County Fair Pageant (Aug. 14), Tri-State Motocross (Aug. 14, 21) and more, Keaton said. She announced gospel music group Primitive Quartet will perform on Thursday, Aug. 19.
What hurt Keaton most about not having a 2020 fair was the young adults who missed out on their final shot in the horse and livestock programs.
“It was really difficult for us to look our seniors who had been in those programs since they were ‘clover buds’ — 5, 6 years old,” Keaton said.
Keaton said Monday’s news that the mask mandate was lifted for outdoor gatherings of less than 1,000 people was welcomed. Usually, she said, Tuesday through Thursday of Fair Week will bring in fewer than 1,000, while Friday and Saturday’s attendance is typically double that.
While Boyd County is a wet county now, Keaton said there will still be no alcohol at the fair.
BOYD COUNTY FAIR
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: Pre-fair celebration
Aug. 14: Miss Boyd County Fair Pageant
Aug. 14, 21: Tri-State Motocross
Aug. 17-21: Various fair activities
Aug. 19: Gospel Night (Primitive Quartet)
Aug. 20: Demolition Derby
ALSO: Horse shows, children’s pageant, music, livestock shows and more