The 31st annual Boyd County is well under way as Day 3 — Thursday — has arrived.
The prefair events occurred on Friday and Saturday.
The actual fair began on Tuesday with livestock shows, a children's pageant and a cowboy obstacle course.
Wednesday's events included a Cloverbuds Livestock Show, FTC Wrestling, an alumni livestock show and an alumni horse show.
Today's festivities will include gospel music performed by The Kingsmen at 7 p.m. and S&S Arm Drop Drag Racing at 7:30.
The fair will resume on Friday and conclude on Saturday.
Carnival rides and vendors are featured throughout.