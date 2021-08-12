COALTON The 2021 Boyd County Fair will get under way on Tuesday, with some COVID-19 restrictions.
Ellen Keaton, president of the Boyd County Fair board, said attendees must wear masks while indoors.
“You can take it off when you’re eating,” she said. “Outside there’s nothing required beyond what has been in place — hand-washing and social distancing.”
Keaton said there will be plenty of hand-washing stations and sanitizing stations throughout the fair. She said special efforts will be made to clean carnival rides between uses.
Elderly visitors who have mobility trouble can request help at the gate and a golf cart, provided by Boyd County Master Gardeners, will take them to the main building.
Keaton said she expects attendance to be up.
“Across the state, the people who already had fairs have said their attendence was up 20 to 30%,” she said. “I think everybody just wants something to do and they’re excited to get out and go.
“We’re hoping it holds steady here. We’d love to have record-breaking attendance.”
Some events will precede the fair’s official opening, including the Miss Boyd County Fair pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday and an open horse show on Friday and Saturday.
Admission to the fair will be $10, with children younger than 2 admitted free; parking is $1.
The schedule of events:
Tuesday
5 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors; community building will contain 4-H exhibits; farm and animal exhibits in horse arena.
6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies cowboy obstacle course.
7 p.m. — Lee Dean performs “Singing with Sinatra.”
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Carnival and vendors.
6 p.m. — Dash for Cash.
7 p.m. — Generation Next Pro Wrestling.
Thursday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Special Needs Day.
5 p.m. — Carnival rides and vendors; 4-H events in community building; farm and animal exhibits in horse arena.
6 p.m. — Horse show.
7 p.m. — Gospel music by The Primitive Quartet, Gospel Tide and Brandon Depriest.
Friday
5 p.m. — Rides and vendors; crafts and vendors in expo building; farm animals exhibit in horse arena.
7 p.m. — Jason Mays Band.
8 p.m. — Demolition Derby.
Saturday
3 p.m. — rides and vendors; crafts and vendors at community building.
4:30 p.m. — Children’s pageant, newborn to 7.
6:30 and 7 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers.
7:30 p.m. — Tri-State MC Championship Series 2021.
8 p.m. — King Brothers Rodeo.
