ASHLAND The 31st Boyd County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 16 through 20, will feature musical performances by The Kingsmen Quartet, Holly Forbes, Devin Hale and Shelby Lore.
But pre-fair events, which get under way on Aug. 12, will open with a Dash for Cash horse show, Boyd County Fair President Ellen Keaton said.
"That may be the quietest night of the entire fair because from there, the pace is much faster and louder," Keaton said.
Craft and vendor show and an open livestock show will keep visitors busy on Aug. 13.
"This is the first-ever open livestock show for the fair," Keaton said.
Later that evening, the first of two motocross events roars into the fairground, along with the Boyd County Fair Open Horse Show and the Miss Boyd County Fair Pageant.
Keaton said she's especially excited about the entertainment.
“The Kingsmen Quartet will be featured on Thursday for Gospel Night," she said, noting the esteemed quartet currently has a single that's No. 1 on the Southern Gospel charts. "It’s a privilege to have them at the fair for the first time.”
Holly Forbes and friends, Shelby Lore and Devin Hale will take the stage Friday night, and Saturday will feature Lee Dean as Frank Sinatra in the Expo Building and Elvis, followed by the King Bros. Rodeo.
Admission for Aug. 16 through 18 will be $10 and includes all rides, entertainment and events. Admission Aug. 19 and 20 will be $12. Children who are shorter than 36 inches will not be allowed to ride the carnival rides but will be admitted free.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Aug. 12
Dash for Cash
7 p.m. — Exhibition
8 p.m. — Show start
Aug. 13
10 a.m. — Craft/Vendor Show*
Open Youth Livestock Show
7 p.m. — Miss Boyd County Fair Pageant *
BC Fair Open Horse Show
7:30 p.m. — Tristate MX Motocross
Aug. 16
5 p.m. — Gates and rides open
6 p.m. — Livestock Show
7 p.m. — Children’s Pageant *
8 p.m. — Cowboy Obstacle Course
Aug. 17
5 p.m. — Gates and rides open
6 p.m. — Cloverbud Livestock Show
7 p.m. — FTC Wrestling *
7 p.m. — Alumni Livestock Show
8 p.m. — Alumni Horse Show
Aug. 18
5 p.m. — Gates and rides open
7 p.m. — Gospel Music: The Kingsmen *
7:30 p.m. — SxS Arm Drop Drag Race
Aug. 19
5 p.m. — Gates and rides open
5:30 p.m. — Devin Hale *
6:15 p.m. — Shelby Lore *
7 p.m. — Holly Forbes *
7:30 p.m. — Horse and Hounds fun show
8 p.m. — Demolition Derby
Aug. 20
3 p.m. — Gate and rides open
5:30 p.m. — Lee Dean: "Swinging with Sinatra" *
6:30 p.m. — Maddox Hale *
7:15 p.m. — Lee Dean: "Elvis"
(Rodeo preshow)
7:30 p.m. — Tristate MX Motocross
8 p.m. — King Brother’s Rodeo
*Concerts, pageants and entertainment will be in the Fair Expo Building.
