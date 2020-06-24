A Boyd County employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
Because of the positive test, the old courthouse, the main county clerk’s office, the judicial center, the PVA office and county attorney’s office are closed until those who had been in direct contact with the positive patient are tested.
A deep-clean of the buildings will be conducted, Chaney said.
The county clerk’s branch offices at KYOVA Mall and in Ashland are open. Employees at some of the closed facilities will still be able to field phone calls, according to Chaney.