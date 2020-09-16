Brenda Pyles, 72, of Grayson, Ky., went to be with her Lord on August 25, 2020. Brenda was born on Sept. 25, 1947, the daughter of the late John T Horton and Della M (Dinkens) Horton of Grayson. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Edgar A Pyles, whom she married May 1976; three broth…