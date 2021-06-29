The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly release on Monday.
A 20-year-old female and five males, ages 12, 21, 25, 26 and 59, have tested positive, bringing the county’s tally to an even 5,000.
The health department has reported 77 COVID-positive deaths and 3,218 recoveries. There have been 70 reported cases involving Boyd County residents in June.
Carter County’s health department listed two additional cases on Saturday, four more on Sunday and zero on Monday in its Facebook post on Monday. There have been 2,326 total confirmed cases involving county residents, including 2,266 recoveries and 34 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported five cases from June 25-28, including a 63-year-old female who is hospitalized. The other four patients are in respective home isolation. There have been 1,461 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,425 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department will release its next weekly report on Friday.