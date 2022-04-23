The Boyd County Coroner was appointed this week as the president of the Kentucky Coroner’s Association.
The association is a special interest group for coroners from across the 120 counties in the commonwealth of Kentucky, lobbying lawmakers in Frankfort and also ensuring offices in the state get the correct trainings for the job.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said he’s “humbled to be able to serve” in the yearlong post.
Hammond, who has been the Boyd County Coroner since 2010, served on the association’s executive board for three years prior to taking the current post.
He will hold until next year’s conference, which is scheduled in April 2023.
Hammond said his plans moving forward is to look into legislation the association can work on for next year’s state house session, as well as representing the coroner’s offices from across the state, both big and small.
