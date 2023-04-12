CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to sign over the Boyd County Senior Center to the city of Catlettsburg.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it was a move he’d been wanting to do for a while, stating that “it never made sense that we owned the building and they owned the land underneath.”
Commissioner David Salisbury said the senior center was built with federal Community Block Development Grant funds as a partnership between the city of Catlettsburg and Boyd County. Under the arrangement, Catlettsburg would own the lot, while the county owned the physical building.
Chaney said programming and operations at the center will continue as is and the change in ownership will not affect anything. He said while the county has received monies from rentals here and there, it hasn’t been the focus of its marketing.
“We’ve really been focusing on the community center out in Cannonsburg, so it just made sense for Catlettsburg to take this over,” he said. “I talked with Faith Day (the mayor) and she was fine with it.”
Mayor Day could not be reached for comment.
Under the arrangement, the county will declare the building surplus, and then sign the deed over to the city. The city will then sign the gravel lot next to the building over to the county.
Chaney said the county will pave that lot and it will be used for additional free parking in downtown Catlettsburg.