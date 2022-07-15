CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County prosecutor laid down the law with a drug trafficking suspect complaining about the lack of a plea deal in a fentanyl case on Friday.
“This not Detroit, Michigan, this is Boyd County, Kentucky, and I will conduct this case how I see fit and I will not be questioned for that,” said Gary Conn, assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The tempers flared following an evidentiary regarding a drug weight discrepancy in the case of 38-year-old John Dawson.
Dawson, who is accused of selling a confidential informant 128 grams of fentanyl in a grocery store parking lot back in late 2021, demanded to be heard after his bid to throw out the evidence was denied by Judge George Davis.
Appearing via video link, Dawson raised his hand to speak. His attorney, public defender Caleb Hurt, said he’d advise against any statements made by Dawson in open court.
Davis tried to back him down, too.
“If you say anything in open court, you are waiving your right against self-incrimination and anything you say or do will be held against you at trial,” he said. “Your attorney is strongly advising not to do this.”
Dawson wasn’t having it — instead, he went on a rant asking why in the eight months he’s only been offered house arrest in his case by Conn.
Conn, sitting upright and facing forward during the entire tirade, finally turned and delivered his statement after Davis said the prosecutor didn’t have to answer Dawson’s question.
“You need to stop talking,” Hurt repeated over and over.
“This is my life, my freedom we’re talking about here,” Dawson said. “Judge, I want to fire Mr. Hurt.”
Davis said unless Dawson had the cash to pay for his own attorney, he was stuck with Hurt since the attorney is an appointed public defender. Dawson again started talking about supposed house arrest plea deal.
That’s when the judge put the kibosh on that.
“I’m going to say this, I’m the guy who would have to approve any plea deal and I can tell you in a case like this the court would not approve house arrest,” Davis said. “So that’s a moot point.”
Dawson started to speak again, when Davis cut him off.
“You’ve had ample time to make your point, sir,” Davis said. “Good day, sir. Next case.”
What brought about the hearing in the first place was a discrepancy in the report from the lab compared to the report filed by an investigator with the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.
According to a task force officer who took the stand, the drugs appeared white in color and weighed about 141 grams. However, a laboratory technician said the drugs weighed 128 grams and were tan in color.
Hurt argued that the difference in the weight could mean the difference between a class C felony (five to 10 years) and a class B felony (10 to 20 years).
The task force officer testified that the two bags sold in the parking lot were placed in one large evidence bag — which was brought by a property officer from APD into the court room — that was roughly the size of a gallon Ziploc bag.
The drugs were not taken out of the larger bag, due to safety concerns relating to fentanyl exposure, which can be fatal.
When the drugs made it to the lab, the technician took the drugs out of the bag, opening one bag to test and leaving the other bag intact for purposes of weighing.
Her amount came up to 128 grams, which was the amount the officer testified Dawson agreed to sell the informant. The scales at the police department aren’t regularly measured for accuracy, while the ones at the lab are tested weekly for accuracy and recalibrated professionally once a year, according to the testimony.
The differences in the color description was a result of the lighting in the lab, according to the tech.
Davis determined that the evidence discrepancy wasn’t enough to throw the buy-out, but Hurt could raise the issue at jury trial.