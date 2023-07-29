GILBERTSVILLE Two girls from Boyd County recently attended the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch, which opened its 48th camping season on June 12.
The camp has run throughout June and July, serving both boys and girls alternating weeks throughout the camp season.
Krista Allen and Aubrey Johnson, both of Boyd County, attended the camp on the week of July 17. These counties were also represented: Boyle, Bracken, Estill, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Owen, Robertson and Shelby.
“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.,” said Jerry Wagner, KSA & Ranch executive director. “It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills.”
The Boys & Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization, serving Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build their self-esteem, while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals. The camp is free to the campers, thanks to the dedication and support of sheriffs, members and contributors.
Call (270) 362-8660 for more information about the ranch.