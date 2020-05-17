COALTON The Boyd County Fair will not happen this summer because of the novel coronavirus.
The fair board announced the event’s postponement on Facebook on Saturday. The fair was scheduled for June 23-27, with pre-fair events set for June 20.
“It is with extremely heavy hearts that the Boyd County Fair Board must announce the postponement of the 2020 fair,” the board statement read. “We had been extremely optimistic that our lives would return to some sort of normal by the end of June. However, that optimism has met reality and we just cannot continue under the current restrictions.”
The board said it hopes to have a weekend event in October. The board will keep the public informed in the coming months.