ASHLAND A Boyd County deputy is undergoing treatment at Cabell-Huntington Hospital following a Thursday morning car crash near Ashland Community and Technical College.
Boyd County Chief Deputy John Daniels confirmed deputy Rick Riffe was in fair condition as of Thursday afternoon. Daniels said the deputy was under watch at the hospital’s intensive care unit due to an injury to his head.
Riffe, a 20-plus year veteran of the sheriff’s department, is the community college’s school resource officer.
Ashland Police is investigating the crash.
According to Chief Todd Kelley of APD, Riffe was turning left into the school at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday when car heading toward downtown on 13th Street clipped the front end of his cruiser.
Kelley stressed the collision was not a “head-on,” but rather the corners of the two cars collided.
“It was more at an angle than a straight head-on,” Kelley said.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to King Daughter’s Medical Center for treatment to her injuries, Kelley confirmed.
The crash investigation is still in its infant stages and Ashland Police are “not ready to speculate right now on who, if anyone, is at fault,” Kelley said.
(606) 326-2653 |