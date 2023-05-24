CATLETTSBURG A recently released audit of the first six weeks of Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston’s term showed inadequate reporting of the office’s fourth quarter in 2020.
Johnston, now in his first full term as clerk, said the findings were expected due to the change in clerks in 2020 as well as the switch in software after he took office.
According to the audit, the fourth quarter financial report showed misclassifications of money, leading to adjustments of $197,567 for the receipts ledger and $396,529 on the disbursement ledger.
Michael Goins, the spokesman for the state auditor’s office, said the errors were a result of money being incorrectly classified.
Because the clerk’s office had gone through three clerks by the end of 2020 — Debbie Jones resigned shortly after Boyd County passed fee pooling for the office and Susan Campbell ran the office on an interim basis — Johnston said it took some time to smooth the books out.
“There wasn’t any money missing,” he said. “With each clerk, we had a new book keeper, so by the time I got here we had to look at how it was done a few different ways.”
The audit of Campbell’s stint in office revealed similar issues, but two audits (first quarter of 2020 and the entire year of 2017) and a test of of the offices’ procedures in 2019 showed no issues while Jones was in charge.
Johnston said the new system wasn’t full instituted until after the first quarter of 2021. The office recently completed its 2022 audit and Johnston said he expects it to be clean.
“It’s a pretty quick turnaround, from a business standpoint,” he said.
Goins said while each audit is supposed to stand on its own, regardless of the shape a prior office holder left the office, he did note Johnston was very green when he took over.
“The county clerk and his bookkeeper were new during the calendar year and lacked the experience to properly classify different types of transactions,” Goins said.
The fee pool shouldn’t have made a difference either, according to Goins — he said other counties that switched to it have not had issues.