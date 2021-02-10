The Boyd County Clerk's offices will be closing at 2 p.m. today due to upcoming inclement weather so its staff can make it home safely, according to Clerk Kevin Johnston.
Boyd Clerk's offices closing early today
Gloria Sue Thacker, 78, of Ashland died Monday. Her husband, Paul Thacker, preceded her in death. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, STEEN FUNERAL HOME 13TH ST. CHAPEL. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. steenfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Irene Hardeman Burkholder, 88, of Benton, Ky., formerly Ashland, Ky., died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home in Benton, Ky. Mildred was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Lawrence Co., Ky., a daughter of the late Earl and Lettie Pennington Hardeman. She was a homemaker and a member of 39th Stree…
