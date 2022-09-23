CATLETTSBURG With Election Day less than two months away, voters in Boyd County will be given the option to keep the current county clerk or try a young upstart in the position.
Kevin Johnston, 49, was elected to serve the rest of a four-year term in 2020 following the resignation by Debbie Jones. Johnston, a Republican, worked in the private sector his entire life in the oil and gas industry.
D.J. Rymer, 26, is the Democratic challenger for the position. Rymer has worked for the city of Ashland for the last six years and has headed up the demolition program of abandoned and blighted properties.
The Daily Independent interviewed the two men separately, allotting 20 minutes per interview. While each candidate was posed questions personal to them, each was questioned about the same topics.
Special attention was paid to elections, which are administered through the clerk’s office. Since the 2020 election and the spread of misinformation regarding the presidential election, clerk’s offices nationally have received more attention now more than ever in recent memory.
Below are the views and opinions stated by the candidates regarding these issues. Johnston’s responses came appear first, followed by Rymer’s. This order was determined by a coin toss.
Was 2020 a free and fair election?
Johnston said while he was not in office in 2020, he said there were “no questions about Kentucky.” He further stated that new voting equipment purchased by the county should “give everyone ease of mind, no matter what they thought of 2020.”
“Kentucky does a great job securing our elections in our communities,” Johnston said.
Rymer was said he did not believe the 2020 was stolen.
“I have faith in our elections department in 2020 ... I do not believe it was stolen and I have full faith in our election process,” Rymer said.
Election Security
Johnston said the new voting machines purchased before the 2022 primary elections worked well and he expects to have a clean audit from the state after using them. He said the machines are not hooked up to the Internet and leave a 100% paper trial.
“There’s your safe and secure,” he said. “I am proud of that — it’s a great advancement to put Boyd County on the map.”
Rymer said if elected, he will do what he can to keep elections “free and fair” in Boyd County, which includes greater transparency with the public regarding the election process.
“We will work with our team on the board of election and we will be open and transparent with the public. We will continue to check voter ID, when the voters come in,” Rymer said.
Ballot Access
Johnston said the nine polling stations in the general election this year, plus three days early voting, has given more access to the polls than ever before.
Johnston said the polling stations aren’t broken up by precinct and any Boyd County resident can vote at any location. He said certain locations, like the Catlettsburg Senior Center, were chosen in order to have bus stops near by for those without cars.
“Actually, you’ve allowed a broader voter base now more than ever, because there’s no excuse,” Johnston said. “You can’t say you didn’t have time to make it to your precinct.”
Rymer said if he were elected clerk, he would open more polling locations, citing a reduction in the number of polling stations in Ashland in the last election. Rymer said 62% of locations were closed in Ashland compared to pre-COVID numbers, and while he likes people being able to vote at any polling station in the county, he wants to see more of them.
“I think if we expanded on that it would make it easier for the taxpayers and the voters to vote,” Rymer said. “You and I both know people have died in this country for the right to vote. We shouldn’t be inconveniencing our voters.”
Public Records
Johnston said his office is currently in the process of digitizing land deeds and other records, so as to provide a backup in case of a large scale disaster as seen in the tornadoes in Western Kentucky. He also said the digital subscriptions one pays to view the records online are split between the clerk’s office and programming company that runs it.
“It just makes it more user-friendly,” he said. “It’s not complicated at all. So for those aren’t real savvy with today’s technology, it’s easy to walk through.”
Rymer said he would like to expand access to online records and follow all KRS rules regarding the open records requests.
“I’ll focus on continuing to modernize record keeping in my different areas of the office. I plan to expand online access to documents,” Rymer said. “I think it’s critical with the advancement of modern technology that we allow taxpayers the access to that.”
Staffing
Johnston said when he came on board as the new clerk, he focused on giving deputy clerks the tools and the support they need to do their jobs.
“I love it and I love seeing them interact with the public. People can see they’re smiling more, they’re friendlier,” Johnston said. “It was just proper leadership and treating them well, they’re more excited to get up in the morning to go to work for our residents.”
Rymer said if he were elected, he would rely on the experience of seasoned deputy clerks, who may have been working at the post as long as he’s been alive.
“In my role at the city, I’ve managed contractors who are twice my age,” Rymer said. “I’ve heard rumors from individuals that work in the clerk’s office that have told me that if I get elected, they’ll lose their job. That couldn’t be further from the truth. It would be silly to go in and eliminate individuals in the clerk office. County clerk deputies run the office day-in and day-out.”
Customer Service
Johnston said the addition of the Cannonsburg branch and the move of the Ashland branch to a bigger location helps with getting residents they service they need.
“We serve all of Boyd County — from Burnaugh to Bear Creek to Catlettsburg to Ashland and beyond,” Johnston said.
Rymer said he’d focus on increasing efficiencies a the various branches to serve the public.
“I think a lot of it boils down to cross-training — if we have one or two people who are out a branch, we need somebody who can step up,” Rymer said.
Why you should for vote for them
Johnston said he needs another four years to continue the progress he’s made at the clerk’s office, after only serving roughly a half a term.
“I hate to pat myself on the back — in a year and a half, I’ve accomplished a lot. I didn’t just come in and change the name on the wall. I actually came in and hit the ground running — you can see it through my staff, through the tools they have now, through my mindset with the IT end of things and through our election equipment and running a successful election right off the bat,” Johnston said.
Rymer said he wants to serve his community and continue in the public service he saw his father exhibit as a sanitation worker in the city Ashland.
“It would be an honor and a privilege,” Rymer said. “I will serve Ashland, Catlettsburg and Boyd County with the same dignity and honor as I do Ashland now ... I am a candidate who believes in hard work, fiscal responsibility and transparency in government.”