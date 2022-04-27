Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said he has received several questions regarding the election (primary on May 17 and general in November).
He said his office will update boyd.kycountyclerk.us frequently.
Some of the the frequently asked questions are as follows (with Johnston’s answers):
Q: Will there be walk-in voting?
A: Yes, both early and on Election Day at the Catlettsburg Senior Center (3015 Louisa St. Catlettsburg) on May 12, 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and on Election Day, May 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We will also be utilizing the following eight locations on May 17:
• Boyd County Convention Center (15605 KY-180, Catlettsburg, KY)
• Boyd County Library – Midland Branch - (6686 US Route 60, Ashland, KY)
• Burnaugh Baptist Church (29675 Mayo Trail Rd, Catlettsburg, KY)
• Charles Russell Elementary School (1100 Russell Street, Ashland, KY)
• Crabbe Elementary School (520 17th Street, Ashland, KY)
• Fairview Baptist Church (2040 Main Street W. Ashland, KY)
• Poage Elementary School (3215 29th Street, Ashland, KY)
Q: Will there be a mail-in ballot option?
A: Yes, however, voters must meet certain criteria. Voter must meet one of the following: 1). Military or Overseas voter, 2). Student who resides outside the county, 3). Voter who resides outside the state temporarily (snowbirds), 4). Voter who is absent all days in which all-in person voting is conducted, 5). Voter who is incarcerated but not convicted, 6). Participant in the SOS Confidentiality Protection Program, 7). Voter that cannot appear in person due to age, disability, or illness that has not been declared mentally disabled by the court and 8). A voter that meets the requirements for a Medical Emergency Ballot.
Q: How do I obtain a mail-in ballot?
A: Qualified, registered voters need to go to govote.ky.com to request an Absentee Mail Ballot.
Q: How can I find out my party affiliation (how I’m registered)?
A: Registered voters can go online to elect.ky.gov or call our office at (606) 739-5116, ext. 3.
Q: Is it too late to change my party affiliation and still be eligible to vote in the Primary?
A: Yes, voters must have changed party affiliation by Dec. 31, 2021, in order to vote in the May Primary, but they have the option to vote for a Non-Partisan race if eligible.
Q: What is the difference between the May Primary and the November General Election?
A: Qualified registered voters of each party select the candidates from their own party. The winner will advance to the General Election in November. Party restrictions don’t apply for the General Election in November.
Q: Where can I obtain a list of candidates running for office in the May Primary?
A: A sample ballot can be viewed on our website at boyd.kycountyclerk.us, or in a published edition in The Daily Independent.
For more information or if you have questions, feel free to contact (606) 739-5116, ext. 3.