For the third out of four days, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported double figures in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Of the 10 new cases, one involved a hospital isolation — a 79-year-old female is hospitalized.
The other nine are home-isolation cases: seven females, ages 22, 3, 48, 51, 23, 39 and 28, and two males, ages 21 and 59, tested positive.
There have been 112 cases in Boyd County so far this month. The total tally stands at 358. There have been six deaths.
Greenup County’s health department announced five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Three females, ages 33, 75 and 67, and two males, ages 75 and 58, tested positive. The 67-year-old female is in hospital isolation.
There have been 314 total cases and five deaths in Greenup County — 97 cases are active.
Carter County’s tally is 149, including 20 active cases, none of which involved hospitalized patients.