The Greenup County Health Department reported an additional eight cases of the novel coronavirus late Sunday.
Five females, ages 34, 72, 59, 66 and 12, tested positive. A 53-year-old male, a 94-year-old male and a 26-year-old male also tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of total cases stands at 283 in Greenup County. At Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, 32 residents have tested positive — three are hospitalized. There has been one resident death. Twenty-four employees have tested positive.
The health department reported no new cases of COVID-19 at the Greenup County Detention Center. One inmate and four employees have tested positive there overall.
There are 93 active cases in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19, pushing the county’s tally to an even 300, 220 of which have reached recovery.
The latest cases involved six in home isolation: four females, ages 23, 68, 29 and 23; and two males, ages 51 and 15. An 89-year-old female is hospitalized.
Carter County’s health department’s latest reported reflected two new cases on Sunday. The tally stands at 132. There are 15 active cases.