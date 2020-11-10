The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a single-day-most 39 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The case count in Boyd County stands at 1,022, including 628 recoveries, 25 COVID-positive deaths and 369 active cases.
Of the new cases, one — a 54-year-old female — is in hospital isolation.
The following are in home isolation: 21 females, ages 46, 34, 18, 62, 28, 60, 56, 57, 67, 35, 32, 59, 37, 13, 26, 29, 25, 31, 61, 13 and 70, and 17 males, ages 50, 71, 89, 45, 72, 13, 68, 69, 16, 72, 38, 57, 66, 71, 35, 22 and 47.
There have been 264 cases in November in Boyd County.
Because of the high numbers of positives, the health department has the following tasks going forward:
• Call the positive-case patient, conduct a brief interview, explain the isolation process, explain signs and symptoms, when to seek medical treatment and quarantine all household members involved with the case.
• Ask the patient to create a contact list with phone numbers of potential exposures.
• Encourage the patient to notify all contacts, with specific urgency given to those of high risk.
• Advise contacts to quarantine for 14 days.
• Provide a phone number of a disease investigator should the case have a change in status occur or needs develop.