Area health departments reported several cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases feature a wide age range.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven additional cases on Sunday, a day after reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus.
Five females, ages 5, 17, 20, 32 and 47, are in home isolation. Three males, ages 2, 16 and 49, are in home isolation.
There have been 122 total cases reported in Boyd County to this point. There are 51 active cases and there have been three deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported two cases on Saturday — a 9-month-old girl and a 69-year-old man are in home isolation, respectively. They are not travel-related cases. There are 14 active cases in Greenup County. There have been 50 overall.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Carter had reported 58 total cases. Elsewhere in northeastern Kentucky, Lawrence County is at 14, Rowan 39, Lewis 25, Fleming 38, Morgan 22, Johnson 13 and Elliott seven.