The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 72 total new cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period of Saturday and Sunday.
Thirty-two new cases were on Sunday’s report, with patients ranging from ages 6 to 83. Only one patient of the weekend’s 72 new cases is in hospital isolation — a 71-year-old female.
There have been 1,823 cases in Boyd County, including 836 recoveries and 27 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 30 additional cases on Saturday. As of Saturday night, the county’s case total stood at 1,427.
The Carter County Health Department reported 22 new cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 787.