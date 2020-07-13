Covid

The Boyd County COVID-19 case count has surpassed the century mark.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the tally to 101 — 36 of which are active.

Five females, ages 18, 21, 21, 43 and 46, are in home isolation. A 52-year-old male is in home isolation.

Boyd County’s health department has reported 16 cases over two days.

The following are providing COVID-19 testing in Boyd County:

• KDMC: (606) 408-8999

• Dr. Matt Lewis: (606) 928-7755

• Primary Plus Ashland: (606) 324-0128

