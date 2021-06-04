Two local schools are among those receiving grant funding through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan. The money is allocated for much-needed construction projects.
A total of $127 million is being spread across the state. Boyd’s Cannonsburg Elementary is set to receive $7,298,241, while East Carter High School is being sent $14,077,165.
Cannonsburg Elementary will use the money to make improvements around the school. Architects and contractors will be brought in to assist in creating a plan for the building, said Bill Boblett, Boyd County Superintendent.
He noted that parts of Cannonsburg’s building are newer than others and $7 million allows for multiple projects to be completed around the elementary school.
Carter County Schools will spread the money around different needs within East Carter High School, said Carter County Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson. Likely projects are new windows, HVAC systems and other cosmetic work.
Dotson said the school board will work with an architect to determine the best plan of action.
The free money will mean a great deal to East Carter High School.
“It will mean a more state-of-the-art school for the kids that go to East Carter High School," said Dotson, adding it will be a more comfotable environment for students to receive their education.
“It is very exciting and not expected,” Boblett said. “It’s a nice gift for our kids at Cannonsburg and our staff.”
The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted Wednesday to recommend funding to 13 school districts.
“The funds to build and renovate schools is part of the $1.3 billion Better Kentucky Plan, which will create 14,500 jobs while expanding broadband, delivering clean drinking water and building new schools,” stated a press release from the Governor’s office.
“The school districts will receive the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds this summer, contingent on allocation by the U.S. Department of Treasury,” the release states.
The money is allocated as gap funding and is an offer of funding. “The state education commissioner needs to approve the offer and then the local school districts must accept of decline the offer.”
If a school declines the offer of funding, the money will be directed to the next school on the state’s priority list.
“We certainly appreciate the Governor and Rocky Adkins for seeing that the money gets to Carter County,” said Dotson.
Dotson said he is confident the Carter County School Board would accept the $14 million, but only the board can decide. The board will meet Monday night to discuss the matter.
Boyd also plans to accept the funds and the district is “excited for the possibilities of $7 million of renovation at Cannonsburg,” said Boblett.
Boyd’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m.
“Gap funds cover what is beyond the ability of the school district to bond or finance,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This money is a bridge to carry important projects to completion.”
At the close of the 2021 General Assembly, the Governor and state lawmakers reached a bipartisan decision to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure, his office said.
“This is and always will be an education first administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and educators,” said Beshear. “This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for all people in every corner of the Commonwealth.”
Other school districts on the list to receive funding offers are Bath, Bellevue, Breckinridge, Cumberland, Floyd, Grant, Hart, Jackson, Martin, Mayfield and Pendleton.
