The Ashland-Boyd County and Carter County health departments reported a new COVID-19 case apiece on Thursday.
A 20-year-old Boyd County female is in home isolation. According to the health department, it’s a case associated with travel. Of the 49 total cases in Boyd, 55% are related to in-state and out-of-state travel, according to the health department.
There are now 22 reported cases in Carter County. Seventeen have recovered, according to the health department.
The total stands at 15 in Greenup County.
The following northeastern Kentucky counties have at least 10 positive cases: Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis and Rowan.