CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County 2022 fiscal budget is going to look higher than years past, but there’s more to the story according to the Judge-Executive.
Coming in at $35.381 million, the budget dwarfs last year’s $18.441 million. However, Eric Chaney, the county top’s dog, said the main reasons behind the increase is two-fold. One is the $11 million (or so, the bond hasn’t been issued yet) bond that will fund a mysterious economic development project, park improvements, a new animal shelter and more, while the other is $4.5 million from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
Unlike Ashland, which passed a lean budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation for a revenue shortfall due to the economic downturn, Chaney said Boyd didn’t have much change going into that year. That’s because the 2019-20 budget was hacked, Chaney said.
“When I took office in 2019, I was working on six months of an old budget,” Chaney said. “We immediately saved $531,642 in that budget and we’ve been leaning it ever since. We tightened the ship the first year, so when COVID hit, we just stream lined it.”
The money from the bonds will go into a non-profit entity set up by the county back in the 1980s, according to Chaney. That non-profit is used for capital projects, in order to keep the money from being mixed into the general fund, according to County Treasurer Patricia Ball.
Due to the confidential nature of the big ticket project in the bond, Chaney said he will lay out the finances on it once the project is announced in the forthcoming weeks.
The bond will include about $500,000 for parks improvements. On top of that, there will be another $250,000 for parks improvements, according to Chaney.
“When I first took office, I wanted to focus on economic development. How can we bring jobs here? Well, that can be cutthroat, that can be hard and a lot of things are out of our control there. What’s one thing we can control?” Chaney said.
Continued Chaney: “Quality of life. Parks go a long way for quality of life. Because that’s what companies are looking for — what’s the quality of life in the community?”
Economic development will have $500,000 invested into it, according to Chaney. The budget shows $250,000 will go into the economic development department, for contracting with consultants who will hopefully bring companies to the area, Chaney said. The other $250,000 will go into the roads department for “patch paving” — meaning, instead of filling a pothole, the roads department will actually pave the section of road.
“Roads are a part of that quality of life, because if a community isn’t investing in its roads, then why should a company invest in a community?” he said.
Addressing the issue of blight is another thing being tackled in the budget — the county will use $180,000 in delinquent tax collections to fund a program to buy dilapidated and unsafe structures, knock them down and get them to the market.
“It’s a land bank without calling it a land bank,” Chaney said. “I want to be clear here, government will not overstep its bounds with this. We will work with property firms that buy delinquent properties and we will work with land owners. Some properties need torn down in this county and that’s a fact. But won’t be violating anyone’s rights.”
This year’s budget will include a raise, that will be effective Jan. 1, 2022. Chaney and Treasuer Patty Ball said the reason for that is a cash-flow issue when the budget is passed — right now, the county is running lean, but at the end of the year the property tax money is received, so the money can start being paid out, according to Chaney.
The budget has been approved by the state and will is set for second reading and final approval on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
