SUMMIT The Boyd County Board of Education regular meeting had a packed agenda on Tuesday evening, but started out on a positive note with the recognition of two students.
Aubrey Johnson, a fifth grader from Catlettsburg Elementary School who was credited with saving her grandmother’s life by performing CPR last week, opened the meeting with the pledge of allegiance.
Johnson received a certificate from Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett and a standing ovation by the board and those in attendance.
Eighth-grader Madeleine Cantrell was next to receive recognition for a poster designed for the Kentucky Housing Association called “What Home Means to Me.”
Out of all 120 Kentucky counties, Cantrell won for her design and will go to the National Association of Housing in May.
The feel-good vibes continued with a presentation by Principal of Boyd County Early Childhood Academy Stephanie Lyons.
Lyons offered statistics on student growth in fine and gross motor skills, persistence and engagement in task, literacy and math skills.
Lyons reported the largest growth was in literacy skills. According to Lyons, students were testing at 28% in the fall and jumped to 53% in the winter, with spring data collection still to occur.
With many students beginning on their third birthday and possibly socially stunted from the pandemic, Lyons said students and staff of the preschool are working diligently to build stamina for the school day and build social and emotional skills.
In Lyons’s presentation to the board, kindergarten teachers reported seeing a massive difference in students who attended the preschool program versus those who did not.
To conclude the report on preschool program updates, Lyons provided a video montage of preschool students in their daily routines and activities.
The board then transitioned to action items which included providing opioid antagonist, or Narcan, to be maintained throughout schools.
Boblett said only staff members knew the location of Narcan and the board voted to implement it last year, however, the district is just now seeing an actual policy to read and enact.
The board also implemented a $2 per hour pay increase for all full-time and substitute cooks or bakers working the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.
After approving various school field trips and fundraisers that required board approval and announcing Boyd High School’s graduation as May 18 at 7 p.m., the board entered a closed session to discuss acquisition or sell of property.