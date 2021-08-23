Boyd County and Big Sandy Regional Detention Centers kept a steady flow of weekend booking while other area jails had few to count. Greenup County reported four bookings and Carter County reported two as of Monday’s online listings. Rowan County lists no recent bookings. The latest bookings in Rowan are dated Aug. 11.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Alexander R. Anderson, 31, of South Point, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Andrea F. Heaberlan, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on third-degree burglary.
• Ariel N. Chapman-Smith, 23, of Huntington, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Christopher Barnett, 43, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Chestina N. Bowman, 27, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathon M. Baker, 28, of Lloyd, was booked Friday on third-degree burglary.
• Rick G. Tackett, 38, of Congress, Ohio, was booked Friday on menacing.
• Eric L. Hughes, 42, of Louisville, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• Jamie L. Fraley, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Jerry A. McKenzie, 60, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Michael R. Smith, 43, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Michael D. Norris, 34, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Randy D. Wallace, Jr., 24, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Timothy E. Wells, 57, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on impersonating a police officer.
• Dakota Maire Chapman, 22, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
Big Sandy Regional
• Howard C. Connelley, 40, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on two counts of first-degree, third or greater offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia, improper equipment, improper or no windshield and three additional traffic violations.
• Nicklos Perry, 19, of Louisa, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
• Floyd A. Luster III, 29, of Inez, was booked Friday on a warrant.
• Mary Joseph, 32, of Royalton, was jailed Friday on three counts of contempt of court and two counts of no registration receipt.
• Mitchell D. Maynard, 48, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Kevin A. Davis, 54, of River, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, menacing, harassing communications and resisting arrest.
• Camilya R. Johnson, 30, of River, was booked Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Jeremy A. Adams-Butcher, 42, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on failure to appear and DUI.
• William D. Howard, 49, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Travis L. Stewart, 38, of Salyersville, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and contempt of court.
• Brandon D. Minix, 35, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathon Dale, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police by foot, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear.
• William W. Chafin, 32, of Louisa, was lodged Sunday on two counts of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, along with single counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Rufas K. Bowens, 32, of Inez, was jailed Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Savanna M. Ferguson-Kitchen, 33, of Blaine, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• Eric T. Hannah, 30, of Hitchins, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Derek S. May, 30, of Carter, was jailed Sunday on three counts of failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Robert D. Halley, 52, of Ashland, was booked Friday on reckless driving and contempt of court.
• James C. Middleton, 41, of Flatwoods, was jailed Friday on third-degree burglary.
Rowan County
• No bookings listed.
