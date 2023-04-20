CANNONSBURG For the third consecutive year, Boyd County Public Schools has been awarded the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
“We are extremely honor to receive this national level recognition for a third consecutive year,” said John Johnson, Boyd County High School director of bands.
The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify, Boyd County Public Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“It is important to remember that this is an award for our entire community," Johnson said. "Without proper funding, equal access, opportunity, and support for the Boyd County Public Schools music program we would not receive this award.”
The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals, advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.