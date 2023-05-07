ASHLAND Boyd County Middle and High School bands put on their spring concert on Thursday evening, coinciding with Star Wars Day, which inspired a handful of musical numbers.
Boyd County High School Band Director John Johnson said it was a coincidence the spring concert occurred on May 4, but when he and Middle School Band Director Guy Molinary learned of the date, it was only right to pay homage to one of the most famous movie franchises of all time.
"It happens once every eight years or so," added Molinary.
Johnson said the two bands prepared for their springtime debut since January. "I'm really proud of these kids and of our supportive community," he said.
"It is special to do our concert here. It's not the average," Johnson said of the Paramount Arts Center.
Superintendent Bill Boblett served as Master of Ceremonies and told the hundreds in attendance they were in for a "spectacular show."
"We don't just say we're the best band in the land," Boblett said, "We are the best band in the land."
Boyd County Middle Schoolers took the stage first, bouncing their feet in rhythm and humming their variety of instruments, bringing to life several pieces including the "Aruba Tuba," Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" and the opening theme from Star Wars.
The High Schoolers followed after a brief intermission, playing music that transported the audience to a warm spring day fit for gardening with Hardy Schneider's "Watering the Periwinkles," conducted by guest Mr. Mason Yeagle.
BCHS's show also included "In a Gentle Rain" with guest saxophone soloist Dr. Benjamin Morris from Morehead State University. In that piece, those in attendance heard musical instruments and syncing snaps transform to rain droplets and the rolling sounds of thunder.
The show included a few humorous moments, with a goofy gardener and a rocking drum solo by Boyd County Middle School Assistant Principal Nathan Ryver.
To keep the audience members engrossed, cosplayers Darth Maul and The Mandalorian made guest appearances.
Boyd Middle Band Director Molinary was presented with an award from the Kentucky Music Educators Association with "Teacher of the Year" during the concert as well.
