CANNONSBURG The Boyd County High School band's first concert date this year is a virtual performance, but in the age of COVID-19, the teenage musicians will take what they can get.
They will record a performance for the Kentucky School Boards Association's fall regional meeting, and to make it happen will have to blend virtual practice with a couple of in-person rehearsal sessions, band director John Johnson said.
It is not what they are used to, and they will have to juggle musicianship with the safety imperatives brought by the pandemic, but they are ready to go beyond the steady diet of Google Meeting practice sessions that have been the standard since March.
That accounts for the swiftness with which band members have opted into the performance, which is not required for those who do not feel safe playing together. Johnson said he had 10 calls from members within minutes of posting his announcement of the concert.
"Plenty of kids are chomping at the bit right now to play something as near to normal as possible," he said.
The in-person practices probably will take place on the patio area outside the high school overlooking the new football stadium. Members will be temperature-checked and will wear special masks with mouth openings for those who play wind instruments. Johnson will issue covers for the bells of brass instruments.
Social distancing rules will be in effect.
For band members, who thrive on playing together, it's all worth it. "I'm pretty excited because it's been so long since we've had a normal day with the band," said junior percussionist Sarah Caldwell. "Everyone in band has something in common. We love to play music, and just to be able to share that will be great."
The band will record the performance under the same procedures Oct. 15 and send it to the KSBA, which will screen it when they meet Nov. 5.
The band has had one chance to play together since spring, and that was at the football game against Bath County Sept. 11. They arrived early, went through pandemic procedures, and did a run-through of the school fight song and a couple of others, Johnson said. "It's not the way we normally like to do things, but it's what we had to do," he said. "We got so many touchdowns that we got a lot of practice on our fight song. By the end of the game it was better than at the beginning."
Band class has gone on, with Johnson teaching remotely and students playing for him through Google Meets, but playing as a real ensemble cannot be matched, according to senior trumpet player Gabriel Leitch. "It's like a different experience when we're all there together. We feed off each other."