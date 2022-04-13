Artists and arts organizations were well-represented among the winners at the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards on Saturday, a program based at the Mountain Arts Center and partnering with the Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
The Boyd County High School Band won Best High School Band.
Director John Johnson accepted the award for the band.
“We’re pretty excited,” he said, and, of his students, added, “I think they’re good, and we are blessed with the best kids in the school, and that’s what I said in the acceptance speech. If you go into any bandroom, you’re going to find the best kids in the school.”
He said the award sits, for now, in the bandroom office.
“I showed it to the kids and told them how proud I am of them,” Johnson said. “I told them it was for them, not me.”
He said he didn’t know who nominated the band, but online votes narrow down the nominees to three. Those three are announced and the winner is named at the awards program.
Named Best Male Vocalist was Cole Chaney.
He said he didn’t expect to win and didn’t attend the awards ceremony.
“I was very flattered to find out that I won, though. Who doesn’t enjoy getting awards?” he said. “I hadn't shared it much, because I’m a big believer in organic growth and enthusiasm. It is a strategy that has seemed to work all right for me so far.”
He said he doesn’t know who nominated him, but he appreciates it.
“Had they not have done that, nobody else may have thought to,” he said.
Chaney said he doesn’t consider himself as much of a singer as a songwriter, so winning for vocalist was a surprise.
He said Jessica Blankenship of Kentucky Country Music accepted the award for him and said he likely will receive the award when he performs at the Bell Theater in Pineville on April 23 with his friends, Wolfpen Branch, a band who won the Appy for best bluegrass band. Tony Logue and Logan Halstead also will perform at the concert.
Grayson Gallery and Art Center (Dan and Mandy Click) won for Best Original Movie/ Short Film/ Documentary for the film “Appalachian Women in Art” by Bobby Lee Messer.
EP of the Year winner was Sean Whiting of Paintsville.
The Appy Awards cover the 13-state area that makes up Appalachia.
